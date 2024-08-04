Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1868 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1868 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1868 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,065

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1868
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1868 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - November 19, 2020
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - March 14, 2019
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - March 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Chile 5 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

