Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1868 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,065
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1868
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1868 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
