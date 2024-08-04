Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1853 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,987
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1853
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
