Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 4 Escudos 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1841
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Chile 4 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

