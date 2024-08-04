Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1837 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Mintage UNC 321

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1837
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1837 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23847 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,075. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

