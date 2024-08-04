Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 321
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1833
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
