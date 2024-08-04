Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 4 Escudos 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 321

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1833
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Chile 4 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

