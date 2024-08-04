Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1826 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,326
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1826
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
