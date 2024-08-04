Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1915 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1915 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1915 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 65,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1915
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1915 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction Heritage - January 10, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1915 So at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

