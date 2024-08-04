20 Pesos 1915 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1915 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) Service NGC (4)