Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1915 So (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1915 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (4)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Schulman (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search