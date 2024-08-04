20 Pesos 1914 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1914 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

