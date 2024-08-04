Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1914 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1914 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1914 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1914 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1914 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Chile 20 Pesos 1914 So at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

