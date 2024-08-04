Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1911 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1911 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1911 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 17,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1911 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place September 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1911 So at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Chile 20 Pesos 1911 So at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
