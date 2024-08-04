Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1910 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1910 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1910 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 28,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1910 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Schulman (3)
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 447 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Chile 20 Pesos 1910 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1910 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 20 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search