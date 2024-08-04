Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1910 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 11,9821 g
- Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 28,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1910
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1910 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Schulman (3)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 447 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
