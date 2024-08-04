20 Pesos 1908 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1908 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)