Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1908 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1908 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1908 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 26,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1908 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Heritage - May 23, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price


Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price


Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2012
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price


Chile 20 Pesos 1908 So at auction Aureo - October 24, 2006
Seller Aureo
Date October 24, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price



