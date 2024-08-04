Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1908 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 11,9821 g
- Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 26,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1908
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1908 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
