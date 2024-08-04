20 Pesos 1907 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1907 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)