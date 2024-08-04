Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1907 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 11,9821 g
- Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1907
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1907 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search