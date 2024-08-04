Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1906 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1906 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1906 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1906 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1906 So at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1906 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1906 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 20 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search