20 Pesos 1906 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1906 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) Service NGC (2)