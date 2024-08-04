Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1906 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 11,9821 g
- Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1906
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1906 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
