Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1875 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1875 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1875 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1875
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1875 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 755 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 36000 JPY
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Auctiones - April 21, 2013
Seller Auctiones
Date April 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Chile 2 Pesos 1875 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1875 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search