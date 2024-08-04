Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1875 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1875
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1875 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 755 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 36000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date April 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
