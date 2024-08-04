2 Pesos 1875 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1875 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 755 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (8)