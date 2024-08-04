Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1858 (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 56,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1858
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
