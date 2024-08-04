2 Pesos 1858 (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

