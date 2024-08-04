Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1858 (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 56,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1858
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Chile 2 Pesos 1858 at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1858 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search