2 Escudos 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30438 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)