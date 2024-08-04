Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,552
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1841
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30438 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
