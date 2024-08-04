Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,552

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1841
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30438 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Chile 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Chile 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Chile 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Chile 2 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

