Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1837 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 331
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1837
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1837 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search