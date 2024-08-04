2 Escudos 1837 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1837 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)