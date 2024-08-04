Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1837 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1837 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1837 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 331

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1837
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1837 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Chile 2 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
