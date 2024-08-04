Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1826 So I (Chile, Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,936

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1826
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1826 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1826 So I at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

