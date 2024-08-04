Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1901 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 5,991 g
- Pure gold (0,1766 oz) 5,4937 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,651,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1901
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1901 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesos 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search