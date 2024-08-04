Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1901 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1901 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1901 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 5,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,1766 oz) 5,4937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,651,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1901 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Spink - October 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Artemide Aste - July 1, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1901 So at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

