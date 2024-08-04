10 Pesos 1901 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1901 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3)