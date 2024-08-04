Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1898 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 5,991 g
- Pure gold (0,1766 oz) 5,4937 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Mintage UNC 276,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1898
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1898 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22043 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
