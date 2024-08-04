Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1898 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1898 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1898 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 5,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,1766 oz) 5,4937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Mintage UNC 276,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1898
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1898 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22043 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1898 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1898 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1898 So at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Where to buy?
Chile 10 Pesos 1898 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1898 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 10 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search