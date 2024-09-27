10 Pesos 1892 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1892 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73742 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)