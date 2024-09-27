Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1892 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1892 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1892 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: GINZA COINS CO.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,192

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1892
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1892 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73742 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GINZA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1892 So at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Chile 10 Pesos 1892 So at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1892 So at auction GINZA - April 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1892 All Chile coins Chile coins Chile coins 10 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search