Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1889 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 4,650
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1889
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1889 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint
