Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1889 So (Chile, Republic)

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,650

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1889
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1889 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1889 So at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

All companies 421
