Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1883 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1883 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1883 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,381

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1883
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1883 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Chile 10 Pesos 1883 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1883 So at auction HAYNAULT - March 30, 2019
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1883 So at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

