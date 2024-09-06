Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1883 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 8,381
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1883
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1883 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
