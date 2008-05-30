Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1882 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1882 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1882 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 14,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1882
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1882 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50987 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Chile 10 Pesos 1882 So at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

