Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1881 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1881 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1881 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1881
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1881 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Chile 10 Pesos 1881 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1881 So at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1881 So at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1881 So at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1881 So at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1881 So at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

