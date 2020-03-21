10 Pesos 1881 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1881 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)