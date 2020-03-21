Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1881 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1881
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1881 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
