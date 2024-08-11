Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1878 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 7,983
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1878
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
