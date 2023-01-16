Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1877 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1877 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1877 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,208

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1877
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1877 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Chile 10 Pesos 1877 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1877 So at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1061 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1877 So at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1877 So at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1877 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search