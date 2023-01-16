Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1877 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 8,208
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1877
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1877 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1061 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
