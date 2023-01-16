10 Pesos 1877 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1877 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)