10 Pesos 1871 So (Chile, Republic)

Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1871
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1871 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date February 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
