10 Pesos 1871 So (Chile, Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1871 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)