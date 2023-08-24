Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1871 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1871 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1871 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1871
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1871 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1871 So at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1871 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1871 So at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1871 So at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1871 So at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1871 So at auction Auctiones - February 17, 2013
Seller Auctiones
Date February 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1871 So at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
