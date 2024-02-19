Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1870 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 76,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1870
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1870 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1230 $
Price in auction currency 1140 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
