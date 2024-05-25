Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1868 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 54,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1868
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1868 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4275 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 920. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (6)
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
