Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1868 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1868 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1868 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 54,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1868
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1868 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4275 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 920. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1868 So at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

