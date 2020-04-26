Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1866 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1866 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1866 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 66,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1866
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1866 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71480 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Hess Divo - May 22, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1866 So at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

