10 Pesos 1866 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 66,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1866
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1866 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71480 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
