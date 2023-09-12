Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1864 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 26,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1864
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1864 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73143 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
