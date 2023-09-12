Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1864 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1864 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1864 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 26,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1864
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1864 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73143 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 26, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1864 So at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1864 All Chile coins Chile coins Chile coins 10 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search