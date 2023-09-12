10 Pesos 1864 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1864 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73143 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (4)