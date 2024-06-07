Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1863 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1863 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1863 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1863
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1863 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Heritage - November 15, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1863 So at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
