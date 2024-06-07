Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1863 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1863
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1863 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
