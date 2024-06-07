10 Pesos 1863 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1863 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) AU58 (3) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service NGC (9)