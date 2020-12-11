10 Pesos 1858 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1858 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) No grade (1)