10 Pesos 1858 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 52,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1858
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1858 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
666 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesos 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
