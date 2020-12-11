Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1858 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1858 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1858 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 52,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1858
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1858 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1858 So at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Chile 10 Pesos 1858 So at auction Bolaffi - December 11, 2020
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
666 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1858 So at auction Bolaffi - November 30, 2018
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1858 So at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1858 So at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1858 So at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

