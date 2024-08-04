Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1853 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1853 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1853 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Pure gold (0,4414 oz) 13,7277 g
  • Mintage UNC 206,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1853
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1853 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 775 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Schulman - October 26, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Aurea - December 2, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Aurea - May 20, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 10 Pesos 1853 So at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

