Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1853 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,253 g
- Pure gold (0,4414 oz) 13,7277 g
- Mintage UNC 206,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1853
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1853 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 775 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesos 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search