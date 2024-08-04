Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,992
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1841
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
