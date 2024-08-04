Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,992

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1841
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

