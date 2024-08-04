1 Escudo 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5)