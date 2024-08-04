Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1826 So I (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,280
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1826
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1826 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search