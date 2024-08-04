Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1826 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1826 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1826 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,280

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1826
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1826 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1826 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1826 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1826 So I at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1826 So I at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1826 So I at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1826 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

