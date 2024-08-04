Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1824 So I (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1824 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
