1 Escudo 1824 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1824 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) VF25 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)