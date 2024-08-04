Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1824 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1824 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1824 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,400

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1824
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1824 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1824 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1824 So I at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1824 So I at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1824 So I at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1824 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

