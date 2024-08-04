8 Escudos 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,375. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (17) XF (29) VF (32) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (24)

Baldwin's (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (11)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (11)

HERVERA (4)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (1)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

Palombo (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (10)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)