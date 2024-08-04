Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,375. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
