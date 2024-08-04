Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,375. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1816 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search