Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1815 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1815 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1476 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2211 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1815 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1815 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search