8 Escudos 1815 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1815 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (9) XF (34) VF (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) XF45 (5) DETAILS (3) + (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (18)

