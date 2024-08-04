Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1815 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1815 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1476 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2211 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
