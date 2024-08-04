Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1812 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1812 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 560,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
