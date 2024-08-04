8 Escudos 1812 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1812 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 560,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

