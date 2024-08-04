Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1812 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1812 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 560,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Heritage (30)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1812 So FJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1812 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search