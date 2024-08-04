Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Cayón (16)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3908 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2569 $
Price in auction currency 2401 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
