8 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3908 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2569 $
Price in auction currency 2401 EUR
