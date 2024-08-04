Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1816 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1816 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
3173 $
Price in auction currency 3173 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1816 So FJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

