4 Escudos 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)