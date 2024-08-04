Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
