4 Escudos 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 170
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
