Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1811 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1811 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 170

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

