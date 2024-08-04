Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1811 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1811 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4687 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
2023 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Chile 2 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
