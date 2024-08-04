Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4687 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
