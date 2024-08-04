2 Escudos 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4687 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)