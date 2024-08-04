Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1757 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1757 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4937 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4832 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - April 30, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date April 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1757 So J at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS62+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Chile in 1757 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search