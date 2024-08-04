Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1757 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1757 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4937 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4832 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price


Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price


Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date April 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
