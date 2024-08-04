Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1754 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1754 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2031 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search