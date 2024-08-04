Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1754 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1754 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1754 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1754 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2031 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Nomisma - September 16, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1754 So J at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

