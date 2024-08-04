8 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

