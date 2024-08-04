Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
