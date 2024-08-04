Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Oslo Myntgalleri

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - July 1, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1808 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
