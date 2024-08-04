Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1803 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1803 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (18)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (35)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (3)
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 6, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
