8 Escudos 1803 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1803 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
