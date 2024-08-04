Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1799 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1799 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1799 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1799 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (12)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

