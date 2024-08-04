Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1799 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1799 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
